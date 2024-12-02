Thomson Reuters, SFA join forces to fight financial crime

Thomson Reuters has revealed that it will collaborate with the SFA on various projects and initiatives contributing to the development of the fintech industry in Singapore. The partnership will also include the work with financial institutions, local universities, and startups, focusing on leveraging emerging technologies to solve issues around financial crime.

Thomson Reuters also reported that the partnership combines the technical expertise that’s based in the Singapore unit of Thomas Reuters Labs with the SFA network. Thomson Reuters Labs is described as a team of data scientists, UX designers, and engineers that drives experimentation with advanced data analytics and machine intelligence to solve challenges for Thomson Reuters customers.

Founded in 2016, the SFA describes itself as a cross-industry nonprofit initiative that is intended to be a platform designed to facilitate collaboration between market participants and stakeholders in the Singapore fintech industry.