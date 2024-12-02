This week in news - a roundup of top payment stories

There has been no shortage of mergers and acquisitions, as well as exciting partnerships, mostly prominent in the online payments and ecommerce scene. However, Atos sets the tone with an acquisition in the digital ID field and the online gambling and betting vertical saw some pretty disruptive updates this week:

We can’t talk about this week without mentioning some of the ‘wider impact’ news, which is also quite a hot-topic at the moment, such as the fact that Visa, Mastercard, and other financial partners have reconsidered their involvement to help build and maintain Facebook’s Libra payments network. Also on the crypto newswire, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced its plans to legalise Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

On this note, we should also bring up security breaches – the fraud prevention solution provider sector’s bread and butter – an operational glitch at NatWest exposed online account details to wrong customers.

Corporates, banks, fintechs and PSPs have all seen quite a whirl of industry innovation and product launches this past week, from news of a possible new and improved addition to the OnePlus product line, FX payments, multi-merchant loyalty tools to another update in the trade finance space from HSBC:

Lastly, it’s always thrilling to see which bands are on tour this week. While there have been quite a few relevant expansion news in the payments and fintech industry, here are the ones that really caught our eye:

Don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter in order to get a fresh batch of weekly industry relevant news directly in your inbox.