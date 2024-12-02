This summer Simility fights cybercrime with new AI, machine learning release

Upgrades in this release include features for quick and organized data ingestion, effective rule tuning and performance, along with enhanced user management capabilities. With this features, Simility delivers tools that can make data a competitive advantage for financial institutions and commerce providers across the globe.

The Simility Summer ‘18 release also includes support for single sign-on (SSO) based on a SAML authentication mechanism and Rule Grouping, which enables the ability to run a set of rules on transactions, as opposed to all available rules. The rules run only when the received transaction satisfies the logical condition set in the rule group. Using rule testing with historical data, Simility delivers instant analysis of a new rule behaviour as well as ongoing rule tuning using historical performance analysis with performance visualization and recommended changes.

Simility is a fraud prevention provider that combines machine learning with human analysis in a cloud platform that protects clients from sophisticated types of fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.