thirdstream, EnStream team up for mobile identity services

thirdstream will leverage mobile network operator data, with customer consent, for identity verification and authentication purposes. The platform uses web services/APIs to integrate credit bureau and telecom provider data. It is auditable, and allows real time digital onboarding while removing the requirement for front line staff to collect other paper sources of identity.

By using EnStreams data, thirdstream makes onboarding of new accounts fully compliant, helping their clients secure higher ID verification rates. EnStreams access to data from Canadas national mobile operators provides instantaneous, silent identity verification and fraud management solutions to secure transactions. A mobile subscriber applying for an in-store or online service, or seeking to conclude a transaction, can permit their mobile network operator to verify their identity. Thus fintech companies and financial institutions meet their KYC requirements and ensure their clients are who they say they are, avoiding fraudsters.