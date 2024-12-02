Third of cosumers shop online once a week

The number of consumers who make an online purchase less than once per month has dropped from 38% to 27% ear over year, according to the Walker Sands 2016 Future of Retail Study, multichannelmerchant.com reports.

Free shipping continues to be of great importance for 88% of shoppers. One-day shipping is important for 69%, free returns/exchanges is important for 68%, and easier online returns for 58% of respondents.

Seven in 10 consumers would be willing to opt into in-store tracking and mobile push notifications if properly incentivized by retailers.

Peer-to-peer payment applications may be taking off faster than point-of-sale mobile applications, especially among younger generations, with 44% of respondents ages 18 to 25 having used a P2P app in 2015. Also, nearly 40% of consumers expect to receive their first drone-delivered package in the next two years or sooner.