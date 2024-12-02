ThinkTank starts accepting Bitcoin payments via Coinbase

ThinkTank’s sister company, SavvyCard, will also accept Bitcoin transactions.

Coinbase is a Bitcoin consumer wallet and merchant payment processing platform that powers 1.3 million consumer wallets and supports 32,000 merchants. Coinbase strives to make it easy to buy and sell Bitcoin, securely store Bitcoin in the cloud, and accept Bitcoin as payment and receive funds in USD.

Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work, and developing solutions to meet their needs.

In recent news, Digital River, a global provider of ecommerce services, has entered a partnership with Coinbase to enable payment in the digital currency.