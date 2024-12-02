TheWatchery.com partners iGlobal Stores to integrate accurate item information on online platform

Via the iGlobal integration, customers visiting TheWatchery.com no longer have to concern about payment conversions, as well as customs fees and taxes. All costs are shown to each customer up front, specific to the ultimate international destination.

iGlobal focuses on offering all these costs up front and stands by their solution. With the iGlobal international checkout process, there are no hidden fees or additional charges that the customer or TheWatchery.com would potentially have to incur after the order is processed. iGlobal Stores, a US-based software company, provides online retailers with technology and logical tools to enhance their platform’s cross-border capabilities.

The Watchery, headquartered in the US, is an online retailer of luxury men’s and women’s timepieces. Founded in 1999, The Watchery offers watches from Breitling, TAG Heuer, Invicta, Gucci, Movado, Cartier, IWC, Perrelet, Lucien Piccard, U-Boat, Michael Kors, Perrelet, Raymond Weil, Philip Stein and many more.