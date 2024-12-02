theKeyCollections selects Secure Trading for payment gateway services

The hospitality group will benefit from Secure Trading’s payment gateway, with further plans to expand their relationship with Secure Trading Group’s acquiring arm of the business, acquiring.com.

The introduction between the two companies was made by Secure Trading’s partner, Guestline. This relationship has been developed over the past 13 years, and benefits Guestline’s clients by allowing hospitality merchants such as theKeyCollections.com to use Secure Trading’s integrated solution.

Earlier in February 2019, Secure Trading has announced a partnership with PurePay, a company specialising in helping merchants in traditionally ‘high-risk’ industries to find payment providers.