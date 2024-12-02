The US to aid Venezuela with USD 10 bln trade finance fund

The US has joined dozens of other countries in recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president but embattled President Nicolas Maduro remains in power.

However, those institutions must sit on the sidelines until there is clear international recognition of a government in Caracas.

In addition to the potential for financing from the IMF and World Bank, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has hosted a meeting of the friends of Venezuela, which includes many Latin American and European countries, as well as Japan, where ministers also discussed the need for the oil exporting power to restore trade.