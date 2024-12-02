The United Bank of Egypt drives digital transformation with Finastra

The bank has upgraded to the latest version of Fusion Equation, integrating it with a new deployment of Fusion Teller to drive efficient in-branch retail operations. It has also upgraded to the latest versions of Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Treasury to boost its corporate banking services and integrate treasury operations respectively.

Working with Finastra, the bank can now design and develop new products faster and roll them out through multiple channels seamlessly. Finastra’s digital offerings help the bank provide more responsive services to its customers at low cost, whilst continuing to meet Islamic banking and regulatory requirements.

To minimize disruption and ensure a high level of predictability during the core upgrade part of the project, the bank made use of the Fusion Advance service. This allowed it to leverage proven best practices and support from Finastra, ensuring that the complementary set of solutions were delivered as anticipated and that all the new functionalities align with the bank’s goals.

The United Bank has been working with Finastra since its inception in 2006.