The Tronipay Card launches UnionPay Global Card and Mastercard for cryptocurrency

As companies in Europe were prevented from issuing cards to residents outside the EU, through Tronipay’s solution, the European Union’s barriers, which were imposed on companies and users, are broken down. Moreover, it can be recharged with several cryptocurrency, among the various forms of payment that Tronipay has offered, thus facilitating the activities of both the users of crypto-coins and unbanked. Also, the cards are accepted for purchases and withdrawals worldwide.

As such, users have two card purchase options: UnionPay or MasterCard Anonymous Card, where the user name is not printed, it does not require KYC, and the daily limit is USD 9900,00; and UnionPay PLUS Card or Mastercard, where the user name is printed, it requires KYC, and the daily limit is USD 50000,00.