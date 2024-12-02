The team behind SnapScan acquired by Standard Bank

In 2014 Firepay, in partnership with Standard Bank, launched SnapScan to allow customers to pay for goods and services using their mobile phone. SnapScan is now used by hundreds of thousands of customers, at a national network of more than 32 000 physical and online merchants.

SnapScan will continue operations as normal, with the Firepay team staying onboard to grow the product. In other words, customers and merchants with any South African bank will still be able to pay with or receive payment via the app.

In addition to SnapScan, the Firepay team’s technology platform already enables payments for several clients, including WeChat and Masterpass. The company will continue to develop and expand its offering to provide a range of product development and payments services.