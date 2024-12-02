The SHAZAM Network adds P2P payments to SHAZAM BOLT$ mobile app

New features include a person-to-person (P2P) money transfer service and an interactive ATM locator.

The P2P money transfer feature allows SHAZAM BOLT$ cardholders to send money to other enrolled cardholders.

SHAZAM also integrated GPS technology into the mobile app to help cardholders in the US locate nearby ATMs. Users can confirm if the ATMs are surcharge-free Privileged Status terminals and get directions.

In addition to transferring funds and finding ATMs, SHAZAM BOLT$ users can check balances and set parameters for email alerts.

The SHAZAM network was founded in 1976 and it provides electronic funds transfer (EFT) services to community financial institutions.