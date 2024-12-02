The Royal Mint rolls out gold payment card

According to Royal Mint, the solid gold payment card is designed for individuals seeking access to the benefits of a Raris account and for those who value high quality luxury items. The 18K gold Raris card is personalised for each Raris accountholder, with their name and signature directly engraved into the precious metal.

The Raris account benefits from limitless spending, zero FX or transaction fees. In addition, the app will enable customers to manage their account and other funcitonalities. As part of the Mastercard World Elite package, additional benefits include a dedicated concierge service and other travel benefits.