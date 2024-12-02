The RFU selects ZNAP for Twickenham m-commerce service

ZNAP is a mobile app that enables users to place orders, make payments, collect loyalty benefits and other on everything from drinks to ticketing. Fans can use ZNAP to pre-pay for food and drinks at six bars around the stadium. The service is set to be available at the upcoming RBS 6 Nations games at Twickenham Stadium.

ZNAP is a mobile business platform that combines multi-channel mobile payments with value-added services such as loyalty integration, business intelligence, in-app consumer communication and offer marketing.

ZNAP allows consumers to pay at the point-of-sale via smartphone by downloading an app that links to their pre-stored credit or debit card and scans merchant QR codes. Transactions are authenticated by entering a PIN, and consumers can redeem coupons and loyalty points stored in their ZNAP wallet.

In recent news, MPayMe, a Hong Kong-based mobile solutions provider, has launched its ZNAP mobile payments platform in Italy with the appointment as CEO of Elisabetta De Bernardi, formerly an executive director with Morgan Stanley Italy.