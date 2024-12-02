The Philippines: The Department of Finance opens online payment gateway

The payment gateway is designed to be used for government transactions in line with the administration’s efforts to cut red tape and further improve the ease of doing business.

The payment system would enable taxpayers and other state clients to remit fees and other charges electronically to government agencies.

The PHPay system is designed to be a secure and reliable collection system in which government clients can transfer payments online for government services anytime and anywhere, minimizing the need for human contact and eliminating long queues in state offices.