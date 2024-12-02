The Philippines: DTI caught devising ecommerce framework for added business potential

To this purpose, the DTI is bringing together local ecommerce practitioners and other key stakeholders in a forum to discuss and benchmark the maximum growth potential in this business.

Prudencio Reyes, Trade Undersecretary, has informed that the ecommerce roadmap will cover the industry vision, goals and targets from 2015 to 2020 and will serve as the country’s blueprint in gaining the mutual commitment among the private and public sectors, academe and other stakeholders to bring forth a prolific ecommerce industry.

The Philippines was cited as one of the four “hottest e-commerce markets” in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as the domestic economy presented an especially lucrative market for online sales, the Hong Kong-headquartered Dezan Shira and Associates has said.