



This edition of our Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025 – Providers, Trends, and Key Aspects for Merchants and PSPs highlights one of the hottest topics of the payments industry, exploring how key advancements are shaping financial services worldwide.





While Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, its adoption has continued to grow steadily. In 2025, the players activating in this space are delivering a more mature proposition globally, reflecting consumers’ increasing preference for paying in instalments rather than making full upfront payments. This upward trajectory is bound to continue, with projections for the global BNPL market size placing it at over USD 900 billion by the end of 2030.





In this context, the report aims to help readers navigate the complexities of the BNPL ecosystem. It features contributions from key stakeholders – including industry consultants, merchants, and service providers –, addressing pressing questions while providing valuable strategies for businesses seeking success worldwide. It is a perfect read for professionals looking to tackle the challenges of the global financial sector, providing relevant information for those seeking partnership opportunities in specific regions.









Report highlights

Here’s a quick look at the main topics tackled:

The future of BNPL in the payments ecosystem – showcasing insights into how the market is still active and evolving;

The BNPL market’s dynamics and key trends – featuring an analysis of whether BNPL’s applications in B2B deliver on its promises, an assessment of the true value of BNPL beyond the hype, and fresh perspectives on how ecological approaches fit within the 2025 trends for consumer financing and BNPL;

Industry-specific insights and challenges of BNPL – providing a close-up of the complexities of fraud in the responsible lending market and the role of alternative payment methods in boosting the travel sector.





Exclusive in-house research: the BNPL landscape

The Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025 also features original desk research conducted by The Paypers. This issue’s final section presents an in-depth infographic mapping out key BNPL players based on their business model (B2B, B2C, and B2B2C) and categorising them by their operational regions (Europe, the Americas, MEA, and APAC).





If you’re a merchant seeking expansion into new markets, we hope this research serves as a valuable starting point for finding the right BNPL partner. For players in the payments and BNPL space, the information included aims to provide insights into competitors’ offerings.





Top industry collaborators

This whitepaper features insights from thought leaders representing Oney, Riverty, and Alternative Airlines – and leading industry experts, including Mark Beresford (Edgar, Dunn & Company), Francesco Burelli and Malte Thom (Arkwright Consulting), and Gabriel Lucas (Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory). They provide exclusive commentary on the opportunities and challenges within the BNPL ecosystem.



