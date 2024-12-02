The Paypers releases the B2B Payments and Fintech Guide 2019

The new edition of B2B Payments and Fintech Guide 2019 offers insights and analyses from thought leaders on key industry topics such as cross-border payments, instant payments, B2B commerce, payments infrastructure, all the while not forgetting the important role that e-invoicing plays in the industry.

Download your complimentary copy to learn more about:

Current state of affairs and 2019 perspectives of B2B cross-border payments (SWIFT, KAE); and where do fintechs fit into the global payments puzzle (Deustche Bank);

How to combat B2B payments fraud in 2019 (Strategic treasurer), Use cases that drove innovation (Banking Circle);

Payment-Accounts-as-a-Service – latest advancements in commercial digital accounts for B2B payments (Modulr);

Accelerating the change in B2B payments through early payment solutions (Royal Philips);

Payment Innovation via SWIFT and how can it keep momentum (Commerzbank);

Harmonising the Instant Payments Landscape (UniCredit);

Emerging trends in B2B ecommerce (Limonetik);

Current status and outlook of commercial cards in europe (CleverAdvice);

Moreover, we`ll walk you through everything you need to know about:

B2B Payments Infrastructure - cash and trade: moving faster, moving closer (Standard Chartered);

the latest developments in we.trade and trade finance as a whole (Rabobank);

The Guide covers in-depth the driving forces of instant payments, such as:

How to fight fraud and financial crime with a single customer view (Feedzai);

How B2B Can Unlock the Potential of Instant Payments (EY Advisory);

Cross-border B2B payments, PSD2, and the current uptake of SCT Inst in Europe (European Payments Council);

Paysera’s journey so far and how it strives to innovate B2B electronic payments;

New Products and Business Models in B2B Instant Payments (Payments Advisory Group) and how data sharing could be the new game for corporate treasurers (Innopay);

Instant payments: from open banking to the latest developments and the implications for merchants (Edgar, Dunn & Company) and how PSD2 and instant payments are catapulting B2B payments into real-time (Payment Counsel).

Lastly, the guide covers the latest hot topics in E-Invoicing & E-Billing, such as the clearance model (Comarch). The Paypers counted down the most relevant initiatives in terms of essential e-invoicing practices outside Europe, along with the most important mergers and acquisition the e-invoicing, procurement, and business process automation market has seen in 2019.

This new edition is endorsed by Holland FinTech, an organisation fostering innovation within the financial services industry.