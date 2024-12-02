The Paypers launches the Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide 2017/2018

Identity, security, and trust are fundamental to payments, commerce, and finance, especially in an increasingly digital economy. The Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide was born from the growing acknowledgement that fraud is a major concern for all businesses and consumers that use the internet and mobile channels to interact, engage in online transactions activities, access and manage their finances and online identities.

Divided into three parts, the guide aims to provide necessary insights to enable readers understand the latest developments in fraud management as well as practical examples and best practices in identity verification and online authentication.

For the first two parts of the WFMG 2017/2018 edition The Paypers worked together with thought leaders shaping the industry, to cover hot topics such as:

The use of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to fight digital banking and ecommerce fraud; how will the deployment of these technologies will evolve in 2018, is it necessary to have a Code of Ethics for machine learning and AI? ( Feedzai, Risk Ident, CyberSource, Simility, Credorax );

Best practices in managing synthetic ID fraud, account takeover, friendly fraud, data breaches and more ( ACI, Accertify, Ethoca, Emailage, Sift Science, Signifyd, ThreatMetrix, PwC );

Biometric authentication technology as a game-changer for ecommerce and banking industries ( Easy Solutions, FIDO Alliance, Aite, Juniper Research );

Digital onboarding – identity is the new money; is the current KYC process, as we know it, dead? Do companies need to rethink completely their KYC/ onboarding processes to stay relevant for their customers? ( Innopay, Kapronasia, Innovate Identity, European Association for e-Identity & Security, Holland FinTech )

As the Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and the Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) market is highly volatile, with more players than ever before, how will this space evolve in 2018? ( Innopay )

GDPR and PSD2 - opportunities, obligations, and obstacles for businesses (Accenture, Gropay, MRC, time.lex).

The editorials are accompanied by a mapping of the most important players in the fraud management market and a mapping summary, based on extensive research carried out by The Paypers and two explanatory infographics on Fraud Management and Identity Verification providers.

Part 3 includes a comprehensive section of company profiles. This part is rich in details such as key players’ geographical presence, core services, unique selling points and business partners. However, for those interested to find out more about companies within the digital transactions space in general, The Paypers provides an online company database, tooled with advanced search functionality for easy access to up-to-date information on the companies of your choice.

About The Paypers: The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community. Our products are aimed at merchants, payment services providers, processors, financial institutions, start-ups, technology vendors and payment professionals and have a special focus on all major trends and developments in payments-related industries including online and mobile payments, online/mobile banking, cards, cross-border e-commerce, e-invoicing and SEPA. We are also keen on keeping our readership informed with regard to online fraud prevention innovations and the most significant trends in the e-identity space.

