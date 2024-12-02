The Paypers launches the Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide 2016/2017

The Paypers has just released the Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide 2016/2017. Now in its 5th edition, in a continuous endeavour to grasp the dynamics and evolution of the fraud prevention and online authentication space, the guide has become a reliable reference source for both payment and fraud professionals, risk managers and business managers interested in getting more in-depth information in this industry.

As we have accustomed our readers, the guide is featuring a two-part structure, starting with Part 1 – Thought leadership and continuing with Part 2 – Company profiles. Part 1 is a series of insightful perspectives on key aspects of the global web fraud prevention and online authentication space, as skillfully portrayed by leading industry associations and market players. This particular section features multiple perspectives on the main industry hot topics, such as: Machine learning – is it changing the face of fraud prevention?; Will PSD2’s strong authentication requirements kill today’s frictionless checkout?; Identity - the new currency for cybercriminals; How to keep APIs secure in Open Banking; The evolution of digital identity and Know Your Customer; Applying blockchain to identity and last but not least, omnichannel fraud & risk management.

“The Paypers’ Annual Market guide is a vital resource for anyone active in the complex and ever-developing e-commerce sector”

Marlene ten Ham | Secretary General | Ecommerce Europe



Part 2 is an outline of in-depth company profiles which allows readers unprecedented access to the global digital identity & web fraud market and complements the industry analysis.

Differently from the past editions, we have taken the bold initiative to also put together an explanatory infographic including different solution providers in the ecosystem of Fraud Management, Online Authentication and End-Point Protection. The web fraud infographic is our response to a clear demand on the market for an all-in-one, easy to read, classification of types of fraud and service providers.

This endeavor is once again endorsed by MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies. The initiative to publish this insightful analysis is also welcomed by Ecommerce Europe, an association representing companies selling services online to consumers in Europe.

Download your free copy of the Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide 2016/2017 here and get access to a compelling insight into the dynamic and competitive global digital identity and web fraud market.