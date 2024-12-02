The Paypers launches the Web Fraud Prevention & Digital Identity Market Guide 2015/2016

The guide aims to become a reliable reference source for payment fraud professionals, risk managers and all readers interested in getting more in-depth information in the industry.

Through this endeavor, we strive to provide an arena for voices from all across the digital identity and web fraud detection & prevention space to share their valuable input. Hence, industry associations, consultants and leading market players have expressed their ideas regarding payment security, as well as shared their experiences and offered valuable advice for players in the industry.

Considering that fraud detection & prevention, online security, risk management, digital identity and consumer authentication are instrumental in defining and securing the transactional ecosystem, special attention must continue to be paid to these aspects. The guide’s purpose is to ease the pressure that retailers and payments service providers are under, when trying to keep fraudsters at bay and maintain consumer data secure.

As always, The Paypers’ Web Fraud Guide is endorsed by the MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies. The initiative to publish this insightful analysis is also welcomed by Ecommerce Europe, an association representing companies selling services online to consumers in Europe.

The guide can be downloaded under the form of a PDF document via The Paypers website. A complementary online company database is also available on our website, complete with advanced search functionality.

