The Paypers launches the Payment Methods Report 2019

This edition is a must-read summary of the most fundamental challenges, particularities, and innovations in the payments industry. Its main goal is to help every player, be it PSP, merchant, or industry-related readership, to make informed decisions in this constantly evolving payments ecosystem.

Our report highlights the challenges and the main factors that speed up the pace of the industry by taking a deep dive into the most common types of payment – cards, e-wallets, online banking ePayments, direct debit, pay later, cash, direct carrier billing, and cryptocurrencies. In order to offer a complete overview of payment use cases, the report also focuses on several verticals – such as retail, travel, gaming, and automotive – and covers insights into regions like Europe, the US, Asia, and LATAM.

We created an extensive mapping and a thorough infographic of e-wallets by putting an emphasis on specific functionalities, instruments, regional coverage, transactional volumes, and more. The overview of regional and global e-wallets features data from companies like Alipay, Apple Pay, Fitbit, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, YandexMoney, amongst others.

In this report you will find insights into topics such as:

instalments and pay later solutions – key considerations;

the rise of local payments;

payment regulation changes in the travel industry – catering to the travellers’ needs;

innovation at the POS – the evolution of the NextGen POS;

omnichannel retail – driving customer loyalty through the right payment method;

the integration of cryptocurrency payments;

subscription economy – the latest advances in the payments ecosystem;

readiness for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and its impact on payment processes;

the impact of instant payments on bank-enabled payment methods;

iGaming payments – challenges and takeaways for ecommerce merchants;

payment management – overcoming the challenge of increasing complexity.

The report brings together editorials from leading experts in the payments industry:

associations: Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online, British Retail Consortium, Ecommerce Foundation, European Payments Council, IMRG, Merchant Risk Council, Secure Technology Alliance;

consultancies: Aite Group, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Kapronasia, Payment Operations Group, Retail Payments Global Consulting Group;

merchants: Ctrip (travel), Kinguin (gaming), MANGO (retail), Ubisoft (gaming);

fintech and payment solutions providers: Ant Financial, iDEAL | Currence, MuchBetter, Payconiq, PPRO, PumaPay, SlimPay, Splitit, Trustly.

This new edition is endorsed by our partners from Merchant Risk Council and Ecommerce Foundation, and our key media partner is Merchant Payments Ecosystem.

Download your complimentary copy now and get exclusive insights into the global payments landscape!