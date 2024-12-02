The Paypers launches The Payment Methods Report 2018

This year’s edition has a strong focus on the way people pay in different geographies and verticals. The report’s educational purpose allows us to place special emphasis on customer preferences per region/industry, but also to highlight best practices from both merchants and PSPs in illustrating the right payment mix. In order to provide an accurate overview of the current state of the innovation in the way people pay, we have looked at trends across geographies but also across verticals, from both, an online and offline perspective, bearing in mind as well that the evolution of cash payments is just as important as the growth of e-payments.

How people pay in different geographies and verticals

We found it necessary to investigate some of the most important markets worldwide and to provide an overview and data related to the way people pay. For each selected country, we presented details related to some ecommerce data, the preferred payments methods and some of the best-known alternative payments methods. In addition, we also took a deep dive into the ecosystem of e-wallets, the dedicated section incorporating research in an exclusive infographic of e-wallets mapping the 61 most prominent e-wallets today on several functionalities.

Insights into payment methods and preferences across the globe

The report’s thought leadership section brings together editorials from leading experts in the payments industry. Dean Wallace from ACI Worldwide presents the benefits of real-time payments for merchants, debating upon one of the hottest topics in the payments ecosystem at the moment, as both banks and merchants look to match their services to customer demand and expectations. Pay later solutions and online banking payments are looked at from a consumer and cross-border ecommerce perspective respectively, Luke Griffiths from Klarna and Luke Flomo from Trustly providing their expert views regarding these topics. Ralf Ohlhausen from PPRO sheds light on how to build the ideal payment mix for global businesses by laying out a plan for any merchant to gain success on a global scale. Abhishek Banerjee and Rossini Zumwalt from Emergent Payments point out the opportunities in the emerging markets (Africa, LATAM, India, and Southeast Asia).

Moving to verticals, Samuel Barret from Trustly’s gaming division elucidates the challenges and opportunities in online gaming, exemplifying ways to deal with some of the most demanding payments requests from gamers. When it comes to payment solutions, Jeroen Dekker from AcceptEasy explains how an ideal solution for relationship payments in Europe looks like, by presenting what it means to minimise the payments hassle for B2C customers. Wallets are also present in the report: Karen Pepper from Amazon Pay explains why voice can be perceived as the new frontier in commerce, while Mounir Mouawad from Google Pay presents the benefits of using Google Pay for merchants.

The Payment Methods Report 2018 is a must-read key summary of the most important basics in the payments industry, trends, developments, expectations for the future. Its main goal is to help any payment service provider, merchant, or industry-related readership to make informed decisions in their future endeavours in a complex ecosystem that is constantly evolving.

