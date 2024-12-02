The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Commerce Report 2019-2020

Structured in three comprehensive chapters, each depicting a main frame of the cross-border picture, the report is dedicated to international retailers, global shipping companies, payments, commerce, and marketplaces solution providers, as well as other players in this space interested in scaling their business across borders.

The cross-border ecommerce space shows tremendous growth potential, and it is estimated that it will reach USD 1 trillion in 2020 – and some of the key enablers of growth are currency, infrastructure, language, internet penetration, and the diminishing complexity for consumers and merchants. All in all, the cross-border commerce has a lot of potential, and we decided to tackle several key trends and developments, providing insights into:

Cross-border commerce – Limonetik, CyberSource, Ecommerce Foundation, Ecommerce Europe, ProcessOut, Money20/20, Azoya, East-West Digital News

Localising the payments experience – Continuum Commerce Solutions

Developments into cross-border payments – AsiaPay, PPRO, Frost & Sullivan

How to choose the right payment partner – Banking Circle, IXOPAY, Rapyd

Retail and travel – Ingenico, Nexway, Payvision, Amadeus, Cellpoint

Complying with cross-border regulations – Wordline, Credorax, British Retail Consortium

Marketplaces – eBay, Marketplace Risk, Mercado Libre, KapronAsia, Jumia

Furthermore, the Cross-Border Payments and Commerce Report 2019 – 2020 contains two insightful infographics:

Top players and payment methods they offer

We have decided to consolidate the current picture with our own intake, by sharing a thorough research that displays the payment methods used by major retailers and travel merchants from different countries across the world.

Marketplaces overview per region

Considering the diversity of this ecosystem, it can be difficult to gain insights regarding the whole space. Therefore, we decided to publish a comprehensive overview of marketplaces, so that our readers get a better understanding of the diverse players from all over the globe. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of the main regional and global marketplaces and we grouped them based on two criteria: the location of origin, and the field in which they operate.

The report is endorsed by leading industry associations such as AMVO (Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online), Ecommerce Europe, Ecommerce Foundation, Marketplace Risk, and MRC (Merchant Risk Council), and our key media partners are Money20/20 Asia and MPE (Merchant Payments Ecosystem).

Download your complimentary copy now and get exclusive insights into the cross-border payments and commerce landscape!



