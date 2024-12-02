The Paypers launches Payments and Commerce Market Guide 2018-2019

The guide offers a comprehensive perspective on the evolving payments and commerce industries to help professionals and key players be aware of opportunities and understand emerging payments and commerce trends. The present edition of the guide covers the main trends that are the center of strategic thinking of key players in the industry. Insightful articles, interviews and thorough internal research are aimed to depict a complete view on the current state of affairs of the industry.

The guide features six chapters with insights that gravitate around the current topics in the industry, such as:

Best practices in overcoming cross-border ecommerce challenges for merchants expanding globally

Cross-border acquiring: opportunities and challenges

Innovative payment strategies and payment needs of verticals (travel, retail, marketplaces, gaming)

Loyalty programs, rewards, and new contextual commerce strategies disrupting the traditional customer-merchant relationship

Increasing conversion - innovation in digital payments across channels

Consumer shopping behaviour, unified commerce and new technologies (IoT, Big Data analytics, omnichannel, and voice-driven developments) that help merchants boost customer engagement

Digital transition and the consolidation of the payments ecosystem

Subscription commerce – trends and payment options

Apart from the major trends reflected by the editorials/interviews featured in these pages, you will also find a must-read educational overview on the solution providers’ landscape. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of key players and mapped them accordingly, based on a few main variables (vertical, geographical presence, target market, payment/fraud/omnichannel/cross-border capabilities, etc).

The guide also features a mapping of the M&A activity in the payments space, with an overview of the most relevant strategic and financial buys, starting with 1 October 2017 until 1 November 2018.

The findings of our research are accompanied by a comprehensive section of company profiles, rich in details such as key players’ geographical presence, core services, unique selling points and business partners. A glossary of the jargon and terms used by the industry is also enclosed.

