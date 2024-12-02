The Paypers launches Monetisation of Digital Business Models – Insights into Billing and Recurring Payments Report

As consumers expect to be able to engage with products and services fast and easy, companies are trying to meet these expectations by simplifying the purchase and delivery processes. Customised offers, one-click checkouts, and fast replenishment processes are benefits that many customers expect.

In order to reach customers directly, companies look for new business strategies and new monetisation models. Some concepts like renting, subscribing, pay per use, pay per click are top of mind for businesses from a wide range of industries and the transformations implied are related to the means through which customer demand is created and translated into revenues.

With all these complexities involved, companies looking to adopt new monetisation models and get the most out of the ones already implemented need to stay on top of the latest trends and developments, understand the regulatory aspects meant to protect consumers’ privacy and data, and learn from other success stories to maximise the success of their business.

Monetisation in the Digital Economy – New Business Models

The first chapter of the report focuses on what is dominant today in subscription commerce and in the monetisation of the digital economy, from the need to speed and business agility to agile monetisation platforms and anything touching revenues, profits, and customer relationship with a business. From an organisational point of view, the educational articles enclosed in this chapter describe the challenges arisen from making the move from a product model to delivering a subscription service once companies move to a recurring revenue model.

Subscription Economy

The second chapter of the report encloses a series of educational articles and interviews with top industry players and specialists that share their expertise and success strategies, along with statistics and in-depth analysis of the current state of the subscription economy. On one hand, the focus here is to offer the insights merchants need to sell their digital goods in emerging economies and to present what the global growth perspectives are. Additionally, other important aspects depicted in this chapter are related to regulatory aspects: the EU’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), merchant-initiated recurring card transactions, Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and the EU’s Digital Content Directive that influences subscription-based businesses. In addition, the chapter features an overview of the subscription economy landscape presenting the most important mergers and acquisitions, investments, and developments in this space.

Billing and Recurring Payments

The third chapter approaches the aspects that shape the recurring payments part of the implementation of new business models. Delivering a seamless purchasing experience is an integral part of a successful subscription and determining the right payments strategy can prove very complex, due to the multitude of solution providers in this space. When considering payments facilitators and merchant of record models, it is of utmost importance for organisations to understand what is key in order to maximise their value and avoid disappointment when deploying them.

The companies and organisations featured in the report: allpago, Ecommerce Europe, Edgar, Dunn & Company, JustOn, MGI Research, Nexway-Asknet, Teamleader.

