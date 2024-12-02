The Paypers is off skying till the 3rd of January!

However, the payments and fintech industry is not. So we’ll be swiftly back on the 3rd to offer you the latest news, information and analysis from the ever-evolving world of payments, finance and ecommerce, to look back on what was and forward to what will be.

We can’t wait for an exciting and fresh 2020, when we’ll be right by your side with the newest scoop in the field, the most relevant reports and analyses, and most up-to-date interviews and editorial pieces.

But, until then, don’t forget to also take a little break and enjoy your Holiday break with your loved ones! The Paypers Team wishes you Happy Holidays and an amazing New Year, with rewarding achievements and exciting milestones!