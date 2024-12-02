The number of ecommerce websites in France grew by 10 percent

The number of French ecommerce websites has increased by 10% in 2017 from 2016, when there were 157,273 active merchant websites in the country.

The number of ecommerce websites in France is calculated from data provided by the nine payment platforms that form the PSP Panel: Be2bill by Dalenys, Ingenico Payment Services, Monetico Paiement, Monext, Paypal, PayZen, Verifone and Worldline.

At the end of May 2018, Médiamétrie revealed that 37.4 million French consumers (85.5% of Internet users) shopped online during the first quarter of 2018. The majority of online shoppers (54%) shop online at least once a month and over a quarter (28%) shop online at least twice a month.