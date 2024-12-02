The next-gen Sophos XG Firewall available through Sophos Central

As a result Sophos’ complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions is compiled into a single, cloud-based management platform. This approach shares security incident alerts directly between Sophos network and endpoint protection products. The XG Firewall will automatically communicate with Sophos’ endpoint products to protect against threats, interrupt the attack chain by isolating machines, and take steps to remediate the attack.

Sophos Central creates a system of security that can leverage the artificial intelligence in Intercept X with EDR to respond more effectively than individual products alone. Moreover, in addition to XG Firewall and artificial intelligence-driven endpoint security, partners and customers can manage web, email, wireless, server, and mobile device protection through the system.