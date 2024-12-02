The Netherlands: ecommerce totalled EUR 20 bln in 2016

These are the findings from the Ecommerce Report The Netherlands 2017, published by EcommerceWiki, together with Dutch ecommerce association Thuiswinkel.org and research company GfK. The Netherlands has an internet penetration of almost 94% and a steadily increasing GDP per capita of EUR 40.900.

In the beginning of 2017, consumer confidence has grown 14 points, which has resulted in an increase in consumer spending. In 2016, the Dutch spent EUR 20.16 billion online, of which 75% was spent on services such as travel and insurances.

For 2017, a growth percentage of 20% is expected, which should result in the Dutch ecommerce market being worth over EUR 24 billion.

A quarter of every euro spent online in the Netherlands, was spent on products. The Dutch especially buy shoes and lifestyle products online, as well as IT and (near)food products. Media and entertainment products were bought the most in terms of transactions, followed by event tickets and fashion items. In 2016, 15.2 million online shoppers spent on average EUR 116 per transaction and spent a total amount of EUR 1.242 online.

There are currently over 32,000 online stores registered at the Chamber of Commerce, but the actual number of online stores in the Netherlands is estimated to be as high as 50,000 or more.

Dutch consumers also shop online across the border. In 2016, a quarter of the Dutch (26%) bought cross-border at websites like Amazon and Zalando. For Dutch cross-border shoppers, China is currently the most popular country to shop abroad.