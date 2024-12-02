The Netherlands: 14% of online orders received from abroad in Q1 2014

The Netherlands still lags behind neighbouring countries like Germany with 27% of orders received from abroad, and UK with 24 %, respectively, according to Shopping 2020s numbers on Webwinkelblog, cited by the same source.

Most foreign orders in the Netherlands came from Belgium, with 58% (67% in Q1 2013), followed by Germany with 18%, the UK with 8% and France with 7%. On the other hand, 6% of foreign orders came from outside Europe.

