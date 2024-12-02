The MRC unveils finalists for the METAwards

According to Joe O’Konek, MRC’s CEO, the METAward recognizes solution providers delivering the most innovative, cutting edge technology for managing payments and risk in electronic commerce.

All nominations was evaluated for their innovation, potential for deployment, impact and relevance by a panel of leading online retailers. Finalists in the start-up category include Sift Science, mSIGNIA and allpago. The established company category finalists include Jumio, ReD and iovation.

Each company will have a chance to present live at MRC’s 2014 eCommerce Payments and Risk Conference, 17-20 March at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The winner for each category will be selected by a live audience vote on Thursday, 20 March.

