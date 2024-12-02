The Logic Group supports Android Pay in the UK

Solve Centurion offers consumers access to mobile payment methods, without the need to update their payment systems and equipment. This has allowed shoppers to make contactless payments with their Android phones since it was launched in May 2016.

The Logic Group has enabled merchants like Pret A Manger accept Android Pay as soon as it was available in the UK. Group Director of IT at Pret A Manger said that working with The Logic Group, Pret A Manger customers have been able to use Android Pay from its launch across all 310 UK stores. Also mobile wallet services like Android Pay offer the additional benefit of being able to make contactless payments over the existing GBP 30 limit.

The Logic Group, a Barclaycard business, provides a managed service that enables brands to accept and protect payments via a single platform, and supports customer interactions across any channel.