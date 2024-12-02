The Jones Group joins forces with VeriFone

Under the terms of the agreement, VeriFone is set to upgrade the brands’ payment environments with its PAYware Mobile e210 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution and the MX 915, an NFC-enabled, multi-media payment terminal.

PAYware Mobile e210 features universal, PCI compliant adapters that transform smartphones and tablets into secure mPOS devices that can accept payments from traditional mag-stripe cards as well as EMV (chip and PIN) cards.

In addition to PAYware Mobile e210, The Jones Group is also deploying the MX 915 from VeriFone. A payment-enabled media solution, the MX 915 provides Jones New York and Nine West retail locations with a customer-facing payment acceptance terminal and PIN pad that accepts all forms of electronic payment.

In recent news, Canadian debit and credit card processor Moneris has selected VeriFone`s VX 520 countertop payment system.