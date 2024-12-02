The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation gets fiduciary rating

The assigned ratings reflect ITFC’s financial flexibility as reflected in its unleveraged balance sheet, resulting in limited obligation repayment risk at present. In addition, the Corporation has liquid reserves in the form of Sukuk investments, commodity placements and cash balances; as such ITFC’s capitalisation is strong as also supported by full profit retention and liquidity risk is low.

Saudi-Arabia-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation operates as a multilateral international organisation. ITFC was incorporated in 2005 to consolidate all trade finance operations and trade promotion activities erstwhile managed within the entities and departments of Islamic Development Bank. The Corporation primarily facilitates intra and international trade by serving sovereign and private sector clientele amongst the 57-member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.