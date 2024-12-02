The ID Co. launches Open Banking API platform

Business customers are now able to use the DirectID platform to access the UK’s Open Banking services with live connections to UK banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Group (Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland), Santander, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and Nationwide as well as a number of digital banks such as Starling and Monzo.

In addition to the bank integration, the platform includes a full consent management service, a rich pre-packaged user experience widget, and a single, standardised, simple open bank data API.

The DirectID platform is live with many lenders, banks and fintechs in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands. The addition of Open Banking support will further enhance the financial institutions’ ability to solve business pains such as income verification, assess customer affordability, verifying account information, reducing fraudulent applications and improving credit risk exposure with real-time assessments.

The ID Co. is authorised by the FCA to provide AISP (Account Information Service Provider) services for the UK market.