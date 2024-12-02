The ForgeRock Trust Network has a new member - AimBrain

Thus, AimBrain joins more than fifty select digital identity experts partnering with the ForgeRock Identity Platform. The Network/Platform is a global partner programme designed to provide organizations with access to a comprehensive range of authentication, risk and fraud management, identity proofing and identity enrichment solutions, all of which have been integrated onto the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

AimBrain provides five proprietary biometric modules, both invisible and visible and based on a server-side authentication model to fulfil ForgeRock customers’ authentication requirements. ForgeRock allows businesses to manage the complete identity lifecycle of people, services, and things. From identity to device registration, provisioning, social registration, progressive profiles, profile and privacy management, synchronization, reconciliation, and more.