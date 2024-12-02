The European Hospitality Sector calls on delay enforcement of SCA

HOTREC also calls on national competent authorities to agree with the EBA on a common deadline and European roadmap for implementation of SCA by all merchants and Payment Service Providers.

The industry association also stresses that hospitality is a cross-border industry with a high-share of cross-border payments. Diverging approaches and deadlines for SCA implementation between Member States would inevitably lead to a high share of valid transactions being rejected due to differences in the stage of preparation of the main players in the payment ecosystems when established in different countries.