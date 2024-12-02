The EPC announces workshop on P2P mobile payments

The workshop’s goal is to facilitate the cooperation of existing and future P2P mobile payment solutions, in order to ensure their interoperability on a pan-European level. Payment stakeholders (such as payment service providers, technical solution providers, and also end-user representatives) are encouraged to register.

The workshop comes in the wake of a growing P2P mobile payments interest in the European countries (more than 50 coexisting local solutions) and follows the ERPB’s recommendations on P2P mobile payments.

The workshop will cover topics ranging from the development of a set of rules and standards enabling pan-European mobile payment services, the governance structure responsible for the management of this set of rules, the creation of a harmonised method allowing P2P mobile payment data to be exchanged among P2P solutions (i.e., a ‘Standardised Proxy Lookup service’), so that any user can potentially reach any other user in Europe to current and forthcoming data protection regulation which could affect interoperable P2P mobile payment solutions.

The European Payments Council (EPC), representing payment service providers, supports and promotes European payments integration and development, notably the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).