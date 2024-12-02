The Emerging Payments Association announces Visa Europe Collab.as new Lead Benefactor

Visa Europe Collab offers start-ups and technology entrepreneurs the insight, tools and connections to forge the technologies and services that will stresses customer experience when dealing with online payments. As the Lead Benefactor of EPA, Visa Collab will be a partner for the EPA, whose mission is to make London the global hotspot for innovation in PayTech, part of the FinTech industry.

Visa’s support means the EPA can continue to invest in bringing more people together to share ideas and best practice and create new opportunities for growth. It means the EPA can deliver projects to overcome obstacles to innovation, such as Project Centralised KYC and Project Rome, focused on enabling direct access to settlement at the Bank of England. It will also help ensure that the emerging payments community is seen by the Payments Systems Regulator, the FCA and government as a source of competitive advantage for the UK.



Since Visa Europe Collab was opened in February, 2015, it has formed relationships with over 100 start ups, as well as a network across the community, says Dr Steve Perry, Founder and Co-creator of Visa Europe Collab.