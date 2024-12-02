The Ecommerce Payment Methods Report 2016 has been released

The Paypers (www.thepaypers.com) has released the Ecommerce Payment Methods Report 2016, an educational overview of the global payments industry. The Report’s main focus is on providing a clear framework for an easy understanding of the mechanism behind card-based and alternative payments within the wider standpoint of ecommerce, as well as identifying key markets ripe and open for business in this ecosystem.

The Report is addressed to all sized merchants, industry professionals, associations, market research agencies, solutions providers and all the readership interested in getting a background picture of the way in which players in the payments industry interrelate and help bring disruptive evolution which is the fundamental aspect generating business opportunities, locally and globally.

As well, the Report benefits from an in-depth online company profiles database with advanced search functionality.

Key takeaways found in the Report

• Valuable insights into the card schemes developments (Tarek Elhousseiny, Visa and Chris Kangas, MasterCard)

• How PSD2 might change the way we pay

• Fintech, BigTech and innovation in payments

• Alternative Payments in Europe, direct debit, invoice and online banking

• Shifting consumers preferences due to payment methods advancements (Stefan Backlund, Trustly)

• Key insights on Bill Payments and how can they provide consumer convenience in a digital world (Peter Kwakernaak, AcceptEmail)

• How consumers pay in developing countries (Arthur van Wijk Jurriaanse, PayU)

• Key insights into global ecommerce accelerator markets like US, UK, France, Germany and India.

The Ecommerce Payment Methods Report 2016 maps all the factors shaping out the payments industry, such as regulation, technological innovation, as well as changing consumer behavior, drivers which make the landscape so dynamic and in which businesses constantly reset their aims and agendas. The core structure of the Report is in direct correlation to the latest trends and developments that take place in the global electronic commerce environment.

The Report is a must-read educational overview of the most relevant payment methods supporting payments in a globalized world.

About The Paypers:

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payments community. Our products are aimed at merchants, payment services providers, processors, financial institutions, start-ups, technology vendors and payment professionals and have a special focus on all major trends and developments in payments-related industries including online and mobile payments, online/mobile banking, cards, cross-border ecommerce, e-invoicing and SEPA. We are also keen on keeping our readership informed with regard to online fraud prevention innovations and the most significant trends in the e-identity space.

For more information, please email us using editor@thepaypers.com