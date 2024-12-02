The Currency Cloud raises USD 10 million in Series B funding round

The round came from existing investors Atlas Venture, Anthemis Group, Notion Capital and XAnge Private Equity with Silicon Valley Bank providing a further line of capital.

The Currency Cloud is a provider of a cloud-based currency conversion and international payments service. The Currency Cloud’s customers include payments firms, banks, and ecommerce solutions. By connecting via a simple API, they can access a global network providing international payments, benefits that they can pass on to their customers.