The City of Virginia launches VBePay.com online payment portal

The new mobile-optimized bill presentment and payment solution simplifies the user experience by enabling payment and tracking of various types of bills online. Citizens can view and pay their bills online, and receive e-mail notifications when bills are available.

Virginia Beach partnered with Virginia Interactive to implement the service in a phased rollout starting with personal property tax payments in August 2014, followed by real estate tax payments in October 2014, and parking ticket payments in early December 2014.

Virginia Interactive, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC, is the driving force behind over 50 state agencies and local online services, mobile applications and payment processing solutions throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.