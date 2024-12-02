The Casino Group, Lyf Pay partner for mobile payments

The investment follows a collaboration initiated in 2017, during which the two companies developed mobile payment-related solutions for use in Géant hypermarkets and Casino supermarkets across France, particularly via the Casino Max mobile app. The solutions include combined payment and loyalty services, deferred payment, payment in instalments for food shopping, and the Scan Express solution enabling shoppers to avoid queuing at the checkout.

The aim of the partnership is to leverage new consumer behaviours by providing them with an omnichannel. Customers will each have access to their loyalty account, as well as their chosen payment methods and the associated financial services (such as payment in instalments) directly via the banner and/or the Lyf Pay app.

After being deployed at Géant hypermarkets and Casino supermarkets, the Lyf Pay solution will continue to be rolled out across Le Petit Casino, Leader Price, Franprix, Monoprix, and Naturalia. In addition, the alliance will enable the partners to develop and test new concepts and to offer new cross-market solutions thanks to the different markets targeted by Lyf Pay.