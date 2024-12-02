The Bank of England is setting up fintech hub

The hub will be a central point of contact for the fintech sector to engage with the Bank, deputy governor Dave Ramsden said, and it will play an active role in a new taskforce that was announced by the government.

Britain is seeking to maintain its grip on the industry as it leaves the EU, and Ramsden said as a member of the monetary policy committee, he must stay open minded about the way fintech could impact the UKs economy.

He added that he will remain open minded about the risks and opportunities associated with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.