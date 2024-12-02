The average UK consumer expects additional Christmas spending, Wirecard research show

According to the press release, over 500 consumers were surveyed about their shopping habits and preferences during the end of year festive season. The research found a high proportion of Black Friday spending on higher value items, including household appliances and electronics. Meanwhile, the run-up to Christmas is expected to see greater proportion of spend on toys and games, music and books and clothes and accessories.

The research also uncovered the fact that men in the UK are expected to spend, on average, GDP 170.40 on additional holiday shopping, compared to GBP 131.10 for women. Women were found to be the more savvy mobile shopper, estimating to do 34% of their Christmas shopping on a mobile device, compared to 29% for male shoppers. Female shoppers were also found to be the early adopters in shopping on social media marketplaces and shopping via voice commerce.

In addition, the research analysed the age demographics of the UK shoppers, finding that the average 18-29 year old shopper is the most likely to take the opportunity to book holidays with additional Christmas spend, more than any other age range.

The highest seasonal spenders are aged between 30 and 60, spending GBP 168.75 on average. However, research suggests that their spend is not solely for themselves but also for family Christmas presents, with 47% of toys and games purchases expected to be by those aged 30-44, and this age category also far more likely to be spending on music and books than any other age category. Over 60s shoppers were found to be among the most savvy with online browsing, with 48% of consumers in this age range using a mix of online and in store shopping to compare prices, compare similar products in different stores or search for vouchers online.

