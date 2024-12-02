The Australian ecommerce market grows to USD 21.4 bln

The market increased by 18.7% over 2016 and outstripped physical retail by 16.2% points.

Although more consumers purchase goods online, the retail sector, excluding cafes and restaurants, still accounted for USD 267.4 billion spent in 2017.

When it comes to the number of purchases, the growth is even more pronounced. Purchases were up 19.2% in 2017, after an 11.5% rise in 2016.

The report estimates that by 2020, one in 10 items will be bought online in Australia. Australians are buying online more frequently, but spending slightly less per purchase.

The changing online landscape is likely pushing the average order value (AOV) down as more shoppers are looking online for everyday items.

Amazon’s entry into Australia has not really been a factor in this report as it happened very late last year. But Amazon certainly will bring more pressure on the market on AOV as it has done in many other countries.