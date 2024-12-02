The ai Corporation rolls out fuel card solution

With EazyFuel, the company brings together its global, cloud-based, omnichannel (B2C and B2B) payment processing gateway, fraud and risk management functionalities to streamline fuel card payments.

EazyFuel is created for future proofing payments processing for retailers and issuers of all sizes, from the independent dealer to the large multinational. Built on Microsoft Azure, the solution is an important component of this new end-to-end fuel payments platform, offering online and offline authorisation and settlement functionalities. It is 100% configurable to any client programme and brand.

Earlier in February 2018, the company announced that its omnichannel payment gateway, aiGateway, achieved PCI compliance.