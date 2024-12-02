The ai Corporation receives USD 2.5 mln from shareholders

With recent investments in services delivery and product development, as well as global expansion, ai has grown its team and is experiencing growth of more than 36% year-on-year. ai and its suite of payment and fraud prevention solutions, including machine learning risk management tools, continue to serve businesses across the globe, with several new contract wins in the EU, US, Australia and Africa.

The company’s self-service fraud detection solutions, including its “state of the art” machine learning/AI, protect and enrich payments experiences for over three million multi-channel merchants, 100 banks and over 300 million consumer cardholders. ai also monitors over 25 billion transactions and authorisations each year.